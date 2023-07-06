Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Aztech Global (SGX:8AZ)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Aztech Global (SGX:8AZ) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Aztech Global is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.46 = S$134m ÷ (S$541m - S$251m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Aztech Global has an ROCE of 46%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Electronic industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Aztech Global's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Aztech Global.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Aztech Global are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 46%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 622%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

One more thing to note, Aztech Global has decreased current liabilities to 46% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance. However, current liabilities are still at a pretty high level, so just be aware that this can bring with it some risks.

The Bottom Line

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Aztech Global has. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last year, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

