Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Bastei Lübbe (ETR:BST)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Bastei Lübbe (ETR:BST) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bastei Lübbe, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = €14m ÷ (€105m - €40m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Bastei Lübbe has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Media industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Bastei Lübbe's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Bastei Lübbe Tell Us?

Bastei Lübbe has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 22% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 92% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

In another part of our analysis, we noticed that the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets decreased to 38%, which broadly means the business is relying less on its suppliers or short-term creditors to fund its operations. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

Our Take On Bastei Lübbe's ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Bastei Lübbe has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Bastei Lübbe can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Bastei Lübbe (at least 1 which is concerning) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

