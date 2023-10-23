Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Carlo Rino Group Berhad (KLSE:CRG) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Carlo Rino Group Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = RM33m ÷ (RM149m - RM17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Carlo Rino Group Berhad has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

See our latest analysis for Carlo Rino Group Berhad

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Carlo Rino Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Carlo Rino Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Carlo Rino Group Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Carlo Rino Group Berhad is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 25%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 51%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that Carlo Rino Group Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 350% to shareholders over the last three years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One final note, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Carlo Rino Group Berhad (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.