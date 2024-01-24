Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Coca-Cola Consolidated's (NASDAQ:COKE) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Coca-Cola Consolidated is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$824m ÷ (US$4.1b - US$908m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Coca-Cola Consolidated has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Coca-Cola Consolidated's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Coca-Cola Consolidated has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Coca-Cola Consolidated. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 25%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 29% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that Coca-Cola Consolidated can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And a remarkable 319% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, Coca-Cola Consolidated does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

