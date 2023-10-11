Returns On Capital Are A Standout For D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on D.R. Horton is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$6.4b ÷ (US$32b - US$5.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, D.R. Horton has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Durables industry average of 15%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured D.R. Horton's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for D.R. Horton.

How Are Returns Trending?

D.R. Horton is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 24%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 124%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, D.R. Horton has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 194% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with D.R. Horton and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

