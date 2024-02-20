Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Deere (NYSE:DE)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Deere (NYSE:DE) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Deere:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$15b ÷ (US$101b - US$37b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

So, Deere has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Deere compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Deere here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The trends we've noticed at Deere are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 42%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Deere's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Deere is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Since the stock has returned a staggering 135% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Deere can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

