Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Enero Group (ASX:EGG)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Enero Group (ASX:EGG) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Enero Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = AU$49m ÷ (AU$360m - AU$124m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Enero Group has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Enero Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Enero Group .

How Are Returns Trending?

Enero Group is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 66%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Enero Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On Enero Group's ROCE

To sum it up, Enero Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 60% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Enero Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

