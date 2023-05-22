Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Fortinet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$6.8b - US$3.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Fortinet has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Fortinet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Fortinet's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Fortinet. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 30%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 160%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Fortinet thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Another thing to note, Fortinet has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 48%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

What We Can Learn From Fortinet's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Fortinet has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 477% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

