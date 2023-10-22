Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, the ROCE of Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Hilton Worldwide Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$15b - US$3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Hilton Worldwide Holdings has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Hospitality industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Hilton Worldwide Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Hilton Worldwide Holdings Tell Us?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 80% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On Hilton Worldwide Holdings' ROCE

As discussed above, Hilton Worldwide Holdings appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. And a remarkable 120% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Hilton Worldwide Holdings can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Hilton Worldwide Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

