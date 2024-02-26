Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Kontoor Brands' (NYSE:KTB) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kontoor Brands, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$336m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$389m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Kontoor Brands has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Kontoor Brands

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kontoor Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Kontoor Brands .

What Can We Tell From Kontoor Brands' ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Kontoor Brands. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 34%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 30% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Kontoor Brands may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's great to see that Kontoor Brands has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And with a respectable 63% awarded to those who held the stock over the last three years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Kontoor Brands does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kontoor Brands that you might be interested in.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.