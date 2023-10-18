Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Microchip Technology is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$3.3b ÷ (US$16b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Microchip Technology has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Microchip Technology compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Microchip Technology.

The Trend Of ROCE

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Microchip Technology. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 324%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 22% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line On Microchip Technology's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Microchip Technology has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 154% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Microchip Technology and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

