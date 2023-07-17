Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Mothercare (LON:MTC)

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Mothercare (LON:MTC) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Mothercare:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.49 = UK£11m ÷ (UK£34m - UK£12m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Mothercare has an ROCE of 49%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 12% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Mothercare's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Mothercare here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Mothercare. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 718%. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 90% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

Our Take On Mothercare's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Mothercare has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And since the stock has fallen 70% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

