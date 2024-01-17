Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Oiltek International (Catalist:HQU)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Oiltek International (Catalist:HQU) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Oiltek International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.29 = RM16m ÷ (RM158m - RM103m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Oiltek International has an ROCE of 29%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Construction industry average of 3.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Oiltek International's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Oiltek International. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last four years to 29%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 33%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 65% of the business, which is more than it was four years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Key Takeaway

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Oiltek International has. Since the stock has returned a solid 10% to shareholders over the last year, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Oiltek International, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should be aware of.

