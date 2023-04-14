Returns On Capital Are A Standout For PULSION Medical Systems (MUN:PUS)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of PULSION Medical Systems (MUN:PUS) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on PULSION Medical Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = €6.2m ÷ (€31m - €7.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, PULSION Medical Systems has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for PULSION Medical Systems' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of PULSION Medical Systems, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

PULSION Medical Systems' ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 86% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line On PULSION Medical Systems' ROCE

To sum it up, PULSION Medical Systems is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the total return from the stock has been almost flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if the valuation looks good. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

PULSION Medical Systems does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

