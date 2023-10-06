Returns On Capital Are A Standout For REDtone Digital Berhad (KLSE:REDTONE)

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at REDtone Digital Berhad's (KLSE:REDTONE) look very promising so lets take a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for REDtone Digital Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = RM60m ÷ (RM432m - RM142m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, REDtone Digital Berhad has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Telecom industry average of 8.6%.

Check out our latest analysis for REDtone Digital Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how REDtone Digital Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at REDtone Digital Berhad. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 98%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at REDtone Digital Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

Our Take On REDtone Digital Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what REDtone Digital Berhad has. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Story continues

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for REDtone Digital Berhad you'll probably want to know about.

REDtone Digital Berhad is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.