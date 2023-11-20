Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Shaver Shop Group (ASX:SSG)

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Shaver Shop Group's (ASX:SSG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Shaver Shop Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = AU$26m ÷ (AU$125m - AU$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Shaver Shop Group has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%.

In the above chart we have measured Shaver Shop Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Shaver Shop Group here for free.

So How Is Shaver Shop Group's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Shaver Shop Group. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 27%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 54%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Shaver Shop Group has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Shaver Shop Group that we think you should be aware of.

