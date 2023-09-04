Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Terex (NYSE:TEX)

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Terex's (NYSE:TEX) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Terex, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$597m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Terex has an ROCE of 25%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Terex's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Terex.

How Are Returns Trending?

Terex has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 77% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

What We Can Learn From Terex's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Terex has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with a respectable 76% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Terex can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, Terex does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

