Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Tethys Petroleum (CVE:TPL)

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Tethys Petroleum's (CVE:TPL) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tethys Petroleum, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.38 = US$34m ÷ (US$96m - US$7.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Tethys Petroleum has an ROCE of 38%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Oil and Gas industry average of 13%.

See our latest analysis for Tethys Petroleum

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Tethys Petroleum has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that Tethys Petroleum is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 38% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 58% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

Story continues

One more thing to note, Tethys Petroleum has decreased current liabilities to 7.6% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that Tethys Petroleum has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Tethys Petroleum has now broken into profitability. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 41% return over the last three years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 4 warning signs with Tethys Petroleum and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.