Returns On Capital Are A Standout For Thor Explorations (CVE:THX)

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Thor Explorations:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$40m ÷ (US$223m - US$87m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Thor Explorations has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 3.6% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Thor Explorations compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that Thor Explorations is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 30% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Thor Explorations is employing 373% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 39% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Thor Explorations' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 141% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Thor Explorations can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

