Returns On Capital At Stratec (ETR:SBS) Have Hit The Brakes

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Stratec (ETR:SBS) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Stratec:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = €32m ÷ (€406m - €70m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Stratec has an ROCE of 9.5%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.5%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Stratec compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Stratec.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Stratec's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 9.5% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 46% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, Stratec has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has declined 10% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Stratec that we think you should be aware of.

