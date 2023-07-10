The Returns On Capital At Success Transformer Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUCCESS) Don't Inspire Confidence

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. Having said that, after a brief look, Success Transformer Corporation Berhad (KLSE:SUCCESS) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Success Transformer Corporation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = RM25m ÷ (RM434m - RM26m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Success Transformer Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 6.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electrical industry average of 10%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Success Transformer Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Success Transformer Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Success Transformer Corporation Berhad. To be more specific, the ROCE was 9.6% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Success Transformer Corporation Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

On a related note, Success Transformer Corporation Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 6.0% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

Our Take On Success Transformer Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Success Transformer Corporation Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 14% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Success Transformer Corporation Berhad that we think you should be aware of.

