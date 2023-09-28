Returns On Capital At Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:SBAGAN) Have Stalled

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:SBAGAN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0092 = RM6.1m ÷ (RM663m - RM3.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 6.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And with the stock having returned a mere 20% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Sungei Bagan Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

