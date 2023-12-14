Returns On Capital At Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. On that note, looking into Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Superior Group of Companies:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = US$12m ÷ (US$422m - US$88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Superior Group of Companies has an ROCE of 3.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 12%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Superior Group of Companies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Superior Group of Companies, given the returns are trending downwards. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 8.2% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Superior Group of Companies to turn into a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Superior Group of Companies' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 12% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Superior Group of Companies (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

