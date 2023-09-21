Returns On Capital At Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA) Have Stalled

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SURIA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Suria Capital Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = RM100m ÷ (RM1.5b - RM60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Suria Capital Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 7.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Infrastructure industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Suria Capital Holdings Berhad.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Suria Capital Holdings Berhad in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Suria Capital Holdings Berhad has been paying out a decent 31% of its earnings to shareholders. Unless businesses have highly compelling growth opportunities, they'll typically return some money to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Suria Capital Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In a nutshell, Suria Capital Holdings Berhad has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last five years. Since the stock has gained an impressive 43% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Suria Capital Holdings Berhad (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

