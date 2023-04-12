Returns On Capital At SUTL Enterprise (SGX:BHU) Have Stalled

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at SUTL Enterprise (SGX:BHU) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SUTL Enterprise, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.074 = S$7.7m ÷ (S$124m - S$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, SUTL Enterprise has an ROCE of 7.4%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 2.1% generated by the Hospitality industry, it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SUTL Enterprise's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how SUTL Enterprise has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SUTL Enterprise Tell Us?

Over the past five years, SUTL Enterprise's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect SUTL Enterprise to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On SUTL Enterprise's ROCE

In summary, SUTL Enterprise isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 9.9% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SUTL Enterprise (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

