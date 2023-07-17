Returns On Capital At SWS Capital Berhad (KLSE:SWSCAP) Paint A Concerning Picture

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think SWS Capital Berhad (KLSE:SWSCAP) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SWS Capital Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.037 = RM5.7m ÷ (RM209m - RM55m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, SWS Capital Berhad has an ROCE of 3.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 8.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating SWS Capital Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at SWS Capital Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.7% over the last five years. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

What We Can Learn From SWS Capital Berhad's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by SWS Capital Berhad's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be expecting the fundamentals to get a lot worse because the stock has crashed 70% over the last five years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think SWS Capital Berhad has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with SWS Capital Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

