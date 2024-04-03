Returns On Capital At Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL) Paint A Concerning Picture

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Sycal Ventures Berhad (KLSE:SYCAL), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Sycal Ventures Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.026 = RM7.9m ÷ (RM457m - RM149m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Sycal Ventures Berhad has an ROCE of 2.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 8.1%.

See our latest analysis for Sycal Ventures Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sycal Ventures Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Sycal Ventures Berhad's past further, check out this free graph covering Sycal Ventures Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

There is reason to be cautious about Sycal Ventures Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 3.4%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Sycal Ventures Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Sycal Ventures Berhad's ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 22% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Sycal Ventures Berhad (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should know about.

While Sycal Ventures Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.