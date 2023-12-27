The Returns On Capital At SYNLAB (ETR:SYAB) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at SYNLAB (ETR:SYAB), so let's see why.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SYNLAB:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.02 = €86m ÷ (€5.0b - €728m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, SYNLAB has an ROCE of 2.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 6.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for SYNLAB compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for SYNLAB.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about SYNLAB, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 4.2% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on SYNLAB becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors must expect better things on the horizon though because the stock has risen 3.7% in the last year. Regardless, we don't like the trends as they are and if they persist, we think you might find better investments elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 4 warning signs with SYNLAB and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

