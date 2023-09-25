The Returns On Capital At Tashin Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TASHIN) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Tashin Holdings Berhad (KLSE:TASHIN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Tashin Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.01 = RM3.0m ÷ (RM382m - RM91m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Tashin Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 1.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.2%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Tashin Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Tashin Holdings Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 1.0%. However it looks like Tashin Holdings Berhad might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Tashin Holdings Berhad is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 105% gain to shareholders who have held over the last three years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Like most companies, Tashin Holdings Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

