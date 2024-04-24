Returns On Capital At Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA) Have Stalled

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tenaga Nasional Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = RM7.4b ÷ (RM205b - RM33b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has an ROCE of 4.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electric Utilities industry average of 6.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tenaga Nasional Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Tenaga Nasional Berhad .

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Tenaga Nasional Berhad's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 31% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 4.3%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 28% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Tenaga Nasional Berhad (of which 1 is significant!) that you should know about.

