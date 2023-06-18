Returns On Capital At Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) Have Hit The Brakes

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tile Shop Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = US$23m ÷ (US$335m - US$91m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Tile Shop Holdings has an ROCE of 9.3%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 14%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tile Shop Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tile Shop Holdings.

What Can We Tell From Tile Shop Holdings' ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for Tile Shop Holdings' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Tile Shop Holdings in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Tile Shop Holdings' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Tile Shop Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 22% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Tile Shop Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

