Returns On Capital At Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Paint A Concerning Picture

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Tribal Group (LON:TRB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tribal Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = UK£1.6m ÷ (UK£103m - UK£48m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Tribal Group has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Services industry average of 9.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Tribal Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tribal Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Tribal Group, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 2.8% from 13% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Tribal Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 46%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Tribal Group's ROCE

In summary, Tribal Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 46% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Tribal Group does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tribal Group that you might be interested in.

While Tribal Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

