Returns On Capital At Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Have Hit The Brakes

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Having said that, from a first glance at Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Triumph Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$160m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$315m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Triumph Group has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.8% generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry.

In the above chart we have measured Triumph Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Over the past five years, Triumph Group's ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 39% less capital than before. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. You could assume that if this continues, the business will be smaller in a few year time, so probably not a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Triumph Group has done well to reduce current liabilities to 19% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

In Conclusion...

In summary, Triumph Group isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 14% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Triumph Group (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

