Returns On Capital At Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) Have Stalled

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Unimech Group Berhad (KLSE:UNIMECH) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Unimech Group Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM52m ÷ (RM541m - RM116m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Unimech Group Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 9.7% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Unimech Group Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Unimech Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Unimech Group Berhad's ROCE Trending?

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has employed 46% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. 12% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Unimech Group Berhad has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Story continues

On a side note, Unimech Group Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 21% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

Our Take On Unimech Group Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Unimech Group Berhad has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 98% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Like most companies, Unimech Group Berhad does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.