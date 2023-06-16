Returns On Capital At Universal Store Holdings (ASX:UNI) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Universal Store Holdings (ASX:UNI), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Universal Store Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = AU$41m ÷ (AU$278m - AU$57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Universal Store Holdings has an ROCE of 19%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 19%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Universal Store Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Universal Store Holdings here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Universal Store Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around two years ago the returns on capital were 23%, but since then they've fallen to 19%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Universal Store Holdings. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 14% over the last year, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Like most companies, Universal Store Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

