Returns On Capital At VICOM (SGX:WJP) Have Stalled

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Looking at VICOM (SGX:WJP), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for VICOM:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = S$33m ÷ (S$188m - S$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, VICOM has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

See our latest analysis for VICOM

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for VICOM's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of VICOM, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For VICOM Tell Us?

Things have been pretty stable at VICOM, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From VICOM's ROCE

In summary, VICOM isn't compounding its earnings but is generating decent returns on the same amount of capital employed. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 19% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for VICOM (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.