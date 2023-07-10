The Returns On Capital At Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Don't Inspire Confidence

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Virgin Wines UK:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = UK£2.1m ÷ (UK£43m - UK£18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Virgin Wines UK has an ROCE of 8.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 10% average generated by the Consumer Retailing industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Virgin Wines UK compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Virgin Wines UK.

So How Is Virgin Wines UK's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Virgin Wines UK doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 16% over the last five years. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

On a side note, Virgin Wines UK has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 41% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Virgin Wines UK's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 63% over the last year, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

Virgin Wines UK does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

