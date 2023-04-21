Returns On Capital At Visdynamics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:VIS) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Visdynamics Holdings Berhad (KLSE:VIS), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Visdynamics Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.092 = RM5.9m ÷ (RM76m - RM13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

Therefore, Visdynamics Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 9.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Semiconductor industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Visdynamics Holdings Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Visdynamics Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Visdynamics Holdings Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 21%, but since then they've fallen to 9.2%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

On a related note, Visdynamics Holdings Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 17% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

We're a bit apprehensive about Visdynamics Holdings Berhad because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 95% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Visdynamics Holdings Berhad (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

