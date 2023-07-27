The Returns On Capital At Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Don't Inspire Confidence

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Walt Disney:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.042 = US$7.4b ÷ (US$205b - US$28b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

So, Walt Disney has an ROCE of 4.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Entertainment industry average of 9.2%.

In the above chart we have measured Walt Disney's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Walt Disney here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Walt Disney's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 18% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

Our Take On Walt Disney's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Walt Disney. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 22% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

