Returns On Capital At Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Have Stalled

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Waste Connections:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$18b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Waste Connections has an ROCE of 8.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 8.9%.

See our latest analysis for Waste Connections

roce

In the above chart we have measured Waste Connections' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Waste Connections.

So How Is Waste Connections' ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Waste Connections in recent years. The company has consistently earned 8.8% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 42% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

Story continues

What We Can Learn From Waste Connections' ROCE

In summary, Waste Connections has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 87% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Waste Connections you'll probably want to know about.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.