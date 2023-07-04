Returns On Capital At Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Have Stalled

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Waste Connections is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.084 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$17b - US$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Waste Connections has an ROCE of 8.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 8.5% average generated by the Commercial Services industry.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Waste Connections. The company has employed 41% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.4%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

What We Can Learn From Waste Connections' ROCE

As we've seen above, Waste Connections' returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 93% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

