Returns On Capital At Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Have Hit The Brakes

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. In light of that, when we looked at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.086 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$19b - US$3.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an ROCE of 8.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

So How Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies' ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.6% and the business has deployed 112% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 75% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

