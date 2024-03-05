Returns On Capital At WestStar Industrial (ASX:WSI) Paint A Concerning Picture

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at WestStar Industrial (ASX:WSI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for WestStar Industrial, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0092 = AU$290k ÷ (AU$70m - AU$38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, WestStar Industrial has an ROCE of 0.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 9.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how WestStar Industrial has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of WestStar Industrial's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From WestStar Industrial's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at WestStar Industrial, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last four years, returns on capital have decreased to 0.9% from 48% four years ago. However it looks like WestStar Industrial might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

On a side note, WestStar Industrial has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 55% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by WestStar Industrial's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And in the last five years, the stock has given away 43% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

WestStar Industrial does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

