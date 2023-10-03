The Returns On Capital At Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) (SGX:BDR) Don't Inspire Confidence

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) (SGX:BDR), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings), this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.093 = HK$67m ÷ (HK$2.0b - HK$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) has an ROCE of 9.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Electronic industry average of 11%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings), check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

There is reason to be cautious about Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings), given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 17%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) becoming one if things continue as they have.

Another thing to note, Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 64%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 29% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

