Returns On Capital At Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Paint A Concerning Picture

When it comes to investing, there are some useful financial metrics that can warn us when a business is potentially in trouble. Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates the company is producing less profit from its investments and its total assets are decreasing. So after glancing at the trends within Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW), we weren't too hopeful.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Wolverine World Wide is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$109m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$852m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Wolverine World Wide has an ROCE of 7.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Luxury industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Wolverine World Wide compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Wolverine World Wide here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Wolverine World Wide. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 7.9% we see today. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 28% over that same period. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 38%, which has impacted the ROCE. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 7.9%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

What We Can Learn From Wolverine World Wide's ROCE

To see Wolverine World Wide reducing the capital employed in the business in tandem with diminishing returns, is concerning. Unsurprisingly then, the stock has dived 70% over the last five years, so investors are recognizing these changes and don't like the company's prospects. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

