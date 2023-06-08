The Returns On Capital At Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Don't Inspire Confidence

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Worthington Industries:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.058 = US$165m ÷ (US$3.5b - US$665m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

Therefore, Worthington Industries has an ROCE of 5.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Worthington Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Worthington Industries' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 5.8% from 10% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Worthington Industries. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 47% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the underlying trends could already be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

