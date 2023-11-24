Returns On Capital At YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Paint A Concerning Picture

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for YETI Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$84m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$361m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, YETI Holdings has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Leisure industry average of 15%, it's not as good.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for YETI Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for YETI Holdings.

How Are Returns Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at YETI Holdings, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 28% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line On YETI Holdings' ROCE

To conclude, we've found that YETI Holdings is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 151% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Like most companies, YETI Holdings does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

