Returns On Capital At Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Yinson Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YINSON) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Yinson Holdings Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = RM1.4b ÷ (RM19b - RM2.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

So, Yinson Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 8.7%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 6.6% generated by the Energy Services industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Yinson Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Yinson Holdings Berhad here for free.

So How Is Yinson Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Yinson Holdings Berhad. The company has employed 192% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 8.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

Long story short, while Yinson Holdings Berhad has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 41% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing: We've identified 4 warning signs with Yinson Holdings Berhad (at least 2 which make us uncomfortable) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

