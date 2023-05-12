The Returns On Capital At YKGI Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YKGI) Don't Inspire Confidence

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. In light of that, from a first glance at YKGI Holdings Berhad (KLSE:YKGI), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on YKGI Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.00047 = RM52k ÷ (RM237m - RM127m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, YKGI Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 0.05%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.7%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for YKGI Holdings Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating YKGI Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For YKGI Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE at YKGI Holdings Berhad is showing some signs of weakness. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 0.05% we see today. In addition to that, YKGI Holdings Berhad is now employing 45% less capital than it was five years ago. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

Another thing to note, YKGI Holdings Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 54%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 53% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for YKGI Holdings Berhad (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

