Returns On Capital At Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) Have Stalled

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.075 = US$1.4b ÷ (US$21b - US$2.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Zimmer Biomet Holdings has an ROCE of 7.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Zimmer Biomet Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Zimmer Biomet Holdings' ROCE Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Zimmer Biomet Holdings' returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Zimmer Biomet Holdings in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Zimmer Biomet Holdings' ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Zimmer Biomet Holdings' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Zimmer Biomet Holdings that you might find interesting.

